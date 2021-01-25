Indonesian central bank: signs of inflation pressure may be seen in Q4
Indonesia’s central bank said signs of inflation accelerating might be seen in the fourth quarter but the bank would not immediately raise interest rates in response, Governor Perry Warjiyo said on January 25.
Illustrative image (Source: The Jarkata Post)
Hanoi (VNA) - Indonesia’s central bank said signs of inflation accelerating might be seen in the fourth quarter but the bank would not immediately raise interest rates in response, Governor Perry Warjiyo said on January 25.
Warjiyo told a briefing of senior editors the exit policy from monetary stimulus would probably start with Bank Indonesia mopping up excess liquidity, while interest rates would stay low until policymakers deemed there was a risk of high inflation.
BI cut interest rates a total of 125 basis points and pumped more than 50 billion USD of liquidity into the financial system last year to help the economy weather the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, BI has bought 25.9 trillion rupiah (1.85 billion USD) of bonds, Warjiyo said./.