World Cambodia to have trade, labour courts by this year’s end Cambodia’s Minister of Justice Koeut Rith has directed the formation of two committees to begin the process of establishing separate courts for commercial and labour disputes, Phnom Penh Post reported on January 25.

World French trial opens on lawsuit against US chemical producers A trial was opened on January 25 in the Crown Court of Evry city in the suburb of Paris, France, on Vietnamese-French Tran Thi To Nga’s lawsuit against 14 multinational companies for producing and selling chemical toxins used by the US army in the war in Vietnam that have caused severe health damage to herself and millions of victims.

World Russia’s news agency highlights Vietnam’s 35 years of renovation Russian news agency Sputnik has published an article by Taras Ivanov highlighting Vietnam’s 35 years of renovation under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam.