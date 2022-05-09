The Indonesian delegation to SEA Games 31 . (Photo: sport.tempo.co) Jakarta (VNA) – The The Indonesian delegation of 499 athletes competing at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) was officially inaugurated during an event held in Jakarta on May 8.



Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali underlined that Indonesia participating in the regional sporting event amid the COVID-19 shows a sign of friendship with other Southeast Asian countries. He said this is the first time Indonesia has sent its contingent to the SEA Games using a new paradigm on fostering national sports achievements.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo previously asked for a total review of the ecosystem for fostering national sports achievements.

Amali added that the number of this contingent is almost 50 percent of that to the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines in 2019.

The athletes have been chosen based on achievements, track records and other considerations determined by a team consisting of experts and representatives of the Indonesian National Sports Committee (KONI) and the Indonesian Olympic Committee, the official said.

The event, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23.

Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.

