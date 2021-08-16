Indonesian government vows to secure COVID-19 vaccine, treatment drug supplies
The Indonesian government pledged to secure supplies and stablise prices of eight COVID-19 treatment drugs, President Joko Widodo said in an address at the parliamentary on August 16.
A health worker takes a swab sample from a woman for COVID-19 test in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on June 14, 2021.(Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian government pledged to secure supplies and stablise prices of eight COVID-19 treatment drugs, President Joko Widodo said in an address at the parliamentary on August 16.
The government will continue ensuring the availability and affordability of the drugs and have zero tolerance for anyone who disrupts the nation’s humanitarian mission, Widodo said.
He further noted that his government is working hard to channel all resources into securing COVID-19 vaccine supplies to cater the national demand and provide equitable access to vaccines for all nations.
The battle against COVID-19 will be futile if unequal access to vaccine still persists, he said, adding that the independence of the pharmaceutical, vaccine and medical equipment industries is still a “serious weakness” Indonesia must solve.
The Indonesian government has accelerated the domestic pharmaceutical industry, including the development of locally-made “red-and-white” vaccines and production of medical oxygen, the President said.
He also highly appreciated the efforts and dedication of medical workers in the frontline against the pandemic
Previously, Minister of State-Owned Enterprises Erick Thohir announced that Indonesia will raise domestic supplies of raw materials for medicine production to 50 percent from 10 percent currently.
According to the Indonesian Ministry of Health, the country has been struggling to import COVID-19 treatment drugs – both in the forms of raw materials and finished products – since some countries have imposed export restrictions./.