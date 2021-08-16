World Malaysian PM appointed as interim premier after resignation Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has handed his resignation to King Al-Sultan Abdullah but will stay on as interim premier, the Royal Palace said on August 16.

World Thailand's largest coal miner buys gas-fueled power plant in US Thailand's biggest coal mining company Banpu has invested 430 million USD to acquire a 100 percent stake in a large-scale gas-fired power plant in the US, hurrying to move away from its main business, which has a large environmental impact, to a green business.

World Indonesia’s Merapi volcano erupts, spewing ash Indonesia’s most active volcano Mount Merapi erupted on August 16, spewing clouds of ash while red lava flowed down its crater after several explosions.

World Malaysia’s ringgit falls to lowest in a year The Malaysian ringgit fell to a one-year low on August 16 in response to a possible change in the leadership of the Government of Malaysia.