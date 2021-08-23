World AIPA-42: Brunei highlights AIPA’s role in realising digital inclusion Member of the Legislative Council of Brunei Yang Dato Paduka Haji Sabtu underscored the instrumental role of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in realising digital inclusion in his speech delivered at the 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42) via a video conference on August 23.

World AIPA female parliamentarians promote women empowerment post COVID-19 The Meeting of Women Parliamentarians of AIPA (WAIPA), themed “Promoting women’s economic empowerment in the future of work and post pandemic recovery through digital and financial inclusion”, took place on August 23 afternoon as part of the ongoing 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42).

World ASEAN moves to become inclusive, resilient despite COVID-19 ASEAN continues to consolidate itself to become a more inclusive and resilient community in spite of the unprecedented challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, stated Dato Lim Jock Hoi, Secretary-General of ASEAN as he delivered a speech at the 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42).

World 42nd General Assembly - proof of AIPA cohesiveness, responsiveness: Secretary General The 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42) is a proof of cohesiveness and responsiveness of AIPA to overcome challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and promote cooperation and development of the ASEAN Community, said AIPA Secretary General Nguyen Tuong Van.