Indonesian House Speaker calls for cooperation to push back COVID-19
COVID-19 is a test to ASEAN member states’ solidity, and whether ASEAN can go through this pandemic and grow stronger in the post-pandemic time, said Puan Maharani, Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives at the 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42) on August 23.
She listed a number of cooperation areas that bloc members can promote to curb the pandemic, including cooperation in sharing of information to deal with the spread of the virus, and in supply of vaccines, medical equipment and drugs.
This pandemic has given the ASEAN member states momentum to carry out more inclusive, and greener development in the post-pandemic period, Puan said.
She noted this year’s conference represents the hope that parliamentary cooperation may help improve digital connectivity among bloc member nations. As the pandemic has caused disruption in many areas, ASEAN member states need to promote cooperation and exchange of information in order to gain greater benefits from digital technology, she recommended.
The use of digital technology should also need to be promoted to facilitate access of youths to education, and of poor community to health facilities, she added.
Together with the governments, the AIPA member parliaments have to ensure that digital inclusion can contribute to achieving the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, the official stated.
She also pointed to the need of a stable and conducive situation in Southeast Asia region that is supportive to the development of democracy, rule of law, and the respect for human rights, particularly regarding the Myanmar issue./.