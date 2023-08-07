"The hall was full of people, which clearly showed the interest among Indonesians in the rising dynamic Vietnam," he told a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Jakarta.

The seasoned Indonesian journalist said he appreciates Hue’s message emphasising Vietnam's commitment to peace, harmony and friendship as well as aims to maintain its independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation, and diversification of foreign policies, acting as a reliable friend and partner of Indonesia.



"Vietnam upholds multilateralism and fully supports peaceful settlement of disputes based on international rules," he said.



Anjaiah, who is also a senior research fellow at the Center for Southeast Asian Studies (CSEAS), agreed with the top legislator’s assessment that the bilateral strategic partnership is being developed comprehensively in both breadth and depth, actively contributing to a dynamic, inclusive and sustainable regional architecture.



According to the expert, both Vietnam and Indonesia want to elevate their present strategic partnership to a comprehensive strategic partnership. They also want to build a dynamic, inclusive, peaceful, cooperative and sustainable Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean regions.



He affirmed that the NA Chairman was absolutely right in highlighting the placing of the people at the center. "People should be the goal and driving force of the community building process and become the real beneficiaries of all decisions," he said.



In conclusion, Anjaiah said for the sake of future generations, all countries should join hands in building a regional cooperation structure of inclusion and stability with connectivity in politics, security, economy, trade, culture, society and people-to-people exchange, while upholding the UN Charter and international law./.

VNA