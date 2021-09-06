World Cambodia’s pepper exports soar over 500 percent in first eight months Cambodia exported 24,847 tonnes of pepper to foreign markets in the first eight months of this year, according to the country's Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries Veng Sakhon.

World ASEAN's 54th anniversary celebrated in Argentina A ceremony has been held in Buenos Aires, Argentina to celebrate the 54th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

World Laos records rising COVID-19 infections in community The Lao Ministry of Health announced on September 5 that the country logged 172 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing to the national count to 15,933, including 16 deaths.

World Cambodia receives 2.5 mln doses of vaccine from China Secretary of State at the Cambodian Health Ministry Youk Sambath received 2.5 million doses of Sinovac vaccine from China on September 4.