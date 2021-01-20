World Malaysia files WTO lawsuit against EU on palm-biofuel curbs Malaysia has recently filed a complaint with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) over the European Union (EU)’s rules affecting the consumption of palm oil-based biofuels.

World UNDP pledges to assist Asia-Pacific in addressing COVID-19 impact Assistant Secretary General, Deputy Regional Director and Director for the Asia-Pacific of the UNDP Kanni Wignaraja has affirmed that the UNDP will continue assisting Asia-Pacific nations in overcoming the consequences of COVID-19 pandemic and fulfilling sustainable development goals (SDGs).

World UN Security Council discusses Cyprus situation The UN Security Council on January 19 held a routine consultation on the situation in Cyprus and activities of the UN Peacekeeping Force there (UNFICYP).

World New Zealand media: Vietnam - the time has come Vietnam has started to emerge as the latest Asian nation with a strengthening position in the region, and a future high potential for economic growth, wrote Murat Ungor, a Senior Lecturer, Department of Economics, University of Otago in his article run by New Zealand’s website asiamediacentre.org.nz on January 18.