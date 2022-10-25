The team from Kupang Search and Rescue Office rescues a toddler and his mother off a burning ferry boat Express Cantika 77 in the waters of Naikliu, Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia on October 24. (Photo: ANTARA/VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Fourteen people died after a boat carrying 240 people caught fire in eastern Indonesia on October 24, according to the country’s National Search and Rescue Agency.



The KM Express Cantika 77 was headed to the town of Kalabahi on Alor island from the capital Kupang in East Nusa Tenggara province on October 24 when it caught fire.

Rescuers have recovered 226 survivors, the agency said, adding that 14 people were confirmed dead.

Earlier, Putu Sudayana, head of the local search and rescue office, said that the rescue team promptly arrived and evacuated people on the troubled boat right after the fire broke out. However, the evacuation faced difficulties due to strong waves.



The cause of the fire was being investigated./.