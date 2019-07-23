Indonesian national police spokesman Brigadier General Dedi Prasetyo (Source: AFP/VNA)

Indonesia’s anti-terror squad has arrested an alleged terrorist suspect and smashed a plan for bomb strikes on August 17 - the Independence Day of Indonesia, police said on July 23.The terrorist suspect, identified as Novendri, is a member of the outlawed Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), which is loyal to IS group, national police spokesman Brigadier General Dedi Prasetyo said.The bombs will be exploded in West Sumatra province on August 17 - the Independence Day of Indonesia, the spokesman said.In addition to that, the provincial police headquarters was also plotted for bomb strikes and police personnel were targeted, said Dedi.The militant plotted to assault and seize weapons of the police personnel, he added.Novendri was arrested by the anti-terror squad in the provincial capital of Padang on July 18 before he could execute his plots, the spokesman said.The anti-terror squad, known as Special Detachment 88, has been cooperating with police officers from the US, Australia, the Philippines, Malaysia and Afghanistan in fighting terrorism.-VNA