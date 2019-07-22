Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo (Photo: Antara News)

Capital inflows to Indonesia stood at 192.5 trillion Rp (13.82 billion USD) as of July 18, indicating investors’ stronger confidence in the country’s economy, according to the Bank Indonesia (BI).BI Governor Perry Warjiyo said on July 19 that some 118.5 trillion Rp was poured into the Indonesian financial system through government debt papers, while 74 trillion Rp entered through the stock market.The flow of foreign capital was at a high intensity that would help improve the country’s capital balance and balance of payment, thus supporting the economic stability, he said.As of the end of June, the central bank recorded 9.7 billion USD in capital inflow. The positive perception of the country’s economy had been strengthened recently, supported by rating upgrades by Standard and Poor’s as well as looser monetary policy.-VNA