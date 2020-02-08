Indonesian President approves plan to promote religious tolerance
Indonesian President Joko Widodo on February 7 approved a proposal to build an underground tunnel connecting the Istiqlal Mosque, the largest in Southeast Asia, in the heart of Jakarta with its neighbour, the St. Mary of the Assumption Cathedral.
Istiqlal Mosque in Central Jakarta (Photo: Jakarta Globe)
The mosque and the cathedral, built side-by-side, have long been heralded as symbols of tolerance in the country.
Inspecting the ongoing renovation project at the mosque the same day, the leader underlined that it will be a friendship tunnel and make it easier for locals and tourists to visit the two places of worship.
The renovation of the mosque started last May and is expected to complete by the month of Ramadan in April./.
