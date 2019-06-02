According to Gulf News, a Dubai newspaper said, Hanoi and Hoi An are among the ideal places for people in the UAE to visit during the Eid Al Fitr, an Islamic festival marking the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. This year it falls on June 4-5.

In Hanoi’s Old Quarter, visitors can see how it has expanded from its original 36 streets before going to Dong Xuan, the city's largest market, Gulf Newssaid.



Hoi An, a peaceful town in the central province of Quang Nam, used to be a small rural village but grew into the busiest trading port in Southeast Asia in the 16th century.



Motorbikes are banned from the town center, so a cyclo ride is an environmentally friendly as well as leisurely way to get around the yellow houses with their old red-tiled roofs, it added.-VNA