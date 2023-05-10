Indonesian President highlights ASEAN’s unity at opening of 42nd ASEAN Summit
Indonesian President Joko Widodo stressed that with its unity, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) would be able to play a central role in bringing peace and economic growth ASEAN matters, while delivering a speech at the opening of the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, on May 10.
At a plenary session of the summit. (Photo: VNA)
“At the moment, the global economy has not fully recovered. Major power rivalries continue to sharpen. The global dynamic becomes more unpredictable,” he pointed out.
Given this, he raised the question of whether ASEAN will be capable to be the engine for peace and economic growth.
“I am confident that we are certain ASEAN is capable. As long as we hold the key element: ASEAN unity,” he stressed.
ASEAN possess major assets as the epicentrum of growth. An economy that grows far above average global economic growth, demographic bonus, and a maintained regional stability, the President went on.
He said ASEAN must increase efforts to strengthen economic integration, reinforce inclusive cooperation, including through the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), and strengthen regional health architecture, food security, energy resilience, and financial stability.
The Summit, which takes place from May 9-11, features plenary sessions and retreats, along with dialogues between leaders of ASEAN countries and representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ABAC), and the High-Level Task Force on ASEAN Community’s Post-2025 Vision.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is leading a Vietnamese delegation to attend the event./.
