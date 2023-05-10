World Vietnam highlights promotion of ASEAN’s solidarity, unity, strategic autonomy To affirm itself as an epicentrum of growth amid the rapid movements in the regional and global strategic environment, ASEAN needs to strongly promote its solidarity, unity, strategic autonomy, and centrality, affirming the mission of maintaining peace, stability and development in the region, stated Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.

