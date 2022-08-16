ASEAN ASEAN’s central role in promoting int’l economic links under discussion An international workshop highlighting the role and prospects of ASEAN given the volatile situation in the region and the world at large was held in both face-to-face and virtual formats by the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) in collaboration with the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam on August 16.

World Singapore, Indonesia conduct bilateral naval exercise Over 230 servicemen from the Singapore and Indonesian navies gathered in a six-day bilateral military exercise starting on August 11, which aims to strengthen their coordination ability to counter underwater threats.

World Thailand eyes to own regional land transport centre The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) has said that it is planning to develop a dry port in Udon Thani, with the aim of developing the northeast province into a centre for regional land transport, linked with the Chinese-Lao high-speed train system.

World Malaysia prioritises interests of women Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said his government has always prioritised the interests of women as they have contributed immensely to the country’s development.