Indonesian President Joko Widodo has emphasised that five big agendas of the nation must not stop despite geopolitical conflicts and crises continuing to haunt the world.
Screenshot of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the 2022 Annual Session of the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) and the Joint Session of the House of Representatives (DPR) and the Regional Representatives Council (DPD) at the Parliamentary Complex. (Photo: Antara)Jakarta (VNA) –
Speaking at the Annual Session of the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) and the 2022 Joint Session of the House of Representatives (DPR) and the Regional Representatives Council (DPD) on August 16, Widodo said the first agenda is to continue conducting the downstreaming process and industrialisation of natural resources.
The second agenda is the optimisation of green energy sources and emphasis on improving the green economy.
As for the third agenda, the President called for continuing to strengthen the community's legal, social, political and economic protection.
The fourth agenda aims to continuously support micro, small, and medium enterprises to level up.
Lastly, the fifth agenda highlighted by the president is the construction of the National Capital of Nusantara (IKN).
The IKN is not only for state civil apparatus but also a city of innovators and entrepreneurs. The city will not only house government offices, but it will also become a new economic driving force. It will not only be an ordinary city but it will be a forest city with world-class education and health services, he remarked./.