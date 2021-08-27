World Laos rolls out measures to curb COVID-19 spread in community Laos recorded 247 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, including 103 ones in the community, the Ministry of Health announced on August 27.

World Brunei Darussalam lauds Vietnam’s pioneering role in hosting AIPA General Assembly virtually President of the 42nd General Assembly of AIPA Pehin Dato Abdul Rahman Taib, who is Speaker of the Legislative Council of Brunei Darussalam, lauds Vietnam’s initiative to host an AIPA General Assembly virtually for the first time in 2020, paving the way for the Legislative Council of Brunei Darussalam to host the 42nd AIPA General Assembly in a similar virtual format this year.

World French politician lauds Vietnam's foreign policy Vietnam is implementing a positive and constructive foreign policy, significantly contributing to the development in the Ssoutheast Asian region, said Denis Rondepierre, member of the French Communist Party (FCP) Central Committee.