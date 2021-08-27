Indonesian President highlights three key economic, business strategies
Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo has highlighted three major economic and business strategies, comprising industrial downstreaming, digitising micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and developing a green economy.
Addressing an online meeting with 100 economists on August 26, the President said on industrial downstreaming, the government has stopped the exports of raw materials, such as nickel, and in future, it will prioritise commodities, such as bauxite, gold, and copper.
The president is anxious for all raw materials to be processed into high value and competitive products before they are exported. According to Jokowi, the program has already been successful. For example, in the first half of 2021, there were 10.5 billion USD worth of steel and iron exports.
All raw materials are processed into value-added and highly competitive products before being exported, he said, adding this programme has already yielded results, for instance, the exports of steel and iron that were valued at 10.5 billion USD in the first half of 2021.
Regarding the digitisation of MSMEs, the president said the government is keen to see more MSME players to run digital businesses.
As of August 2021, about 15.5 million MSMEs had registered on the digital platform and are projected to penetrate the global market.
He affirmed that the government will continue to push the digital transformation as Indonesia have around 60 million MSMEs.
Meanwhile, the third strategy pertained to focus on the green economy. The President ensured that the future of green economy products in Indonesia is very promising.
According to the president, Indonesia will build a green industrial park that will produce green products, and use green energy and renewable energy in this October. 2021./.