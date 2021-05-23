World COVID-19 pandemic still sees complicated developments in regional nations Thailand’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has announced to extend the state of emergency to the end of July to contain the spread of the pandemic.

World US, RoK reaffirms ASEAN’s centrality in maintaining maritime, aviation freedom in East Sea US President Joe Biden and his counterpart from the Republic of Korea (RoK) reaffirmed support for ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN-led regional architecture in a joint statement issued after their meeting at the White House on May 21.

World Vietnam bright spot in NA deputy composition diversity: expert Vietnam is a bright spot in terms of diversity and balance in gender and ethnicity in its law-making body, said Supalak Ganjanakhundee, an expert from Thailand’s Institute of Southeast Asian Studies (ISEAS) said in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Bangkok.

World Elections offer opportunity for Vietnamese to raise voices over key matters: Australian expert The elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and the People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure on May 23 is an opportunity for the Vietnamese people to express their voices over such important issues as the nation’s leadership and the strengthening of local governments’ apparatus, said Professor Carl Thayer, an expert from Australia’s New South Wales University.