Indonesian, Singaporean scholars comment on Vietnam’s NA election
Vietnam’s elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 term are of great significance, said Veeramalla Anjaiah, a senior research fellow at the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies in Jakarta and a senior journalist.
In an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Indonesia, Anjaiah stated that despite recent spike in COVID-19 infections, Vietnam’s election body made all preparations to conduct the most important elections in an open, safe and transparent way on March 23.
“Though Vietnam follows one-party system, the elections will not be unanimous and people have the power to reject any candidate,” he added.
According to the scholar, the most laudable thing about the elections will be a high representation of women candidates. At least 393 female candidates, or 45.3 percent, are competing in the elections. There are 185 candidates are from ethnic minority groups.
The National Assembly has been playing an important role in the transformation of Vietnam and its society and economy, he said, stressing it is the backbone of Vietnam’s economic and political reforms, and truly represents the aspirations of Vietnamese people.
Thanks to the quality and useful laws, which were enacted by the NA recently, today Vietnam has emerged as a dynamic country in Southeast Asia with rising exports, foreign direct investments and forex reserves. It is also on its way to become an upper middle income country soon.
Officers, soldiers cast their votes (Photo: VNA)Regarding the role of the new legislative body in the process of policy-making and development of Vietnam in the future, Anjaiah stated that the National Assembly will play a strategic role in making suitable policies and relevant laws to sustain the high economic growth rate, attract more foreign direct investments, and contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
He suggested the body work together with the Government and the Party to keep the country on a high growth trajectory, as the cooperation between these three will be an important factor in determining Vietnam’s future.
Sharing the same view, Lye Liang Fook, Senior Fellow at Singapore-based ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute, said that the new National Assembly will lead Vietnam in its next important development stage, which will focus on growth and innovation, digital economy, hi-tech manufacturing, and quality education and health.
He proposed Vietnam pay attention to cutting down bureaucratic administrative procedures, creating opportunities to training and re-training the labour force, addressing bottlenecks on infrastructure and stepping up the fight against corruption./.