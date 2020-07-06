Indonesians remain pessimistic about economy
A corner of Jakarta (Photo: Jakarta Post)
Jakarta, July 6 (VNA) – Bank Indonesia (BI) on July 6 warned that though consumer confidence improved in June, but basically, people remain pessimistic about the country’s economy.
