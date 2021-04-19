Indonesia’s Belitung island recognised as UNESCO’s global geopark
Belitung island in Bangka Belitung Islands province, Indonesia, has been recently recognised as a global geopark by the UNESCO.
Tanjung Kelayang Beach in Bangka Belitung Islands (Photo: thejakartapost.com)
Governor of Bangka Belitung Islands Erzaldi Rosman Djohan said on April 19 that the UNESCO designated Belitung as a global geopark at the 211th session of the UNESCO Executive Council in Paris.
Belitung won the highest score in the history of submitting a global geopark to the UNESCO, which is 850 out of 1000 points.
The UNESCO recognised the geological diversity on Belitung island, and the surrounding islands, including landscapes, rocks, minerals, geological and tectonic processes as well as the evolution of the earth in Belitung.
Furthermore, the geopark is unique with a strong connection between geological, biological and cultural aspects. It is home to a wide range of flora and fauna, some of which are only found in Belitung such as Hampala fish and Toman fish.
This is the 6th Indonesian national geopark named in the UNESCO global geopark list.
Earlier, Indonesia successfully registered the Caldera of Toba, Batur, Ciletuh, Mount Sewu and Mount Rinjani. The Southeast Asian nation also boasts many natural and cultural properties recognised by the UNESCO, including nine cultural and natural heritage sites, and 18 biosphere reserves.
A ceremony to officially announce Belitung as a global geopark will be held in Paris on April 22./.