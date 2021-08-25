Indonesia's capital city to re-open schools from August 30
Health worker administrates COVID-19 vaccine in Indonesia. (Photo: AFP/ VNA)Jakarta (VNA) - The Jakarta government plans to re-open schools from August 30 after the restriction on community activities (PPKM) is lifted.
On August 25, Taga Radja Gah from the Education Agency of the Jakarta Special Region said that schools in Jakarta will hold regular classes from August 30 as Jakarta has controlled COVID-19. Accordingly, schools will continue to comply with health safety regulations, with classes to be held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and disinfection of the premises carried out on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Each class will only operate at the maximum capacity of 50 percent per lecture.
Earlier, at the National Assembly session on August 23, Indonesian Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology, Nadiem Makarim emphasized the urgency of organizing in-person learning. He estimated that it would take about 2.5 years to complete the immunisation of all students across the country and this would put pressure on the education system. Therefore, he said it is necessary to bring students back to school soon, and at the same time strengthen disease control.
Regarding vaccination, the Indonesian Government is planning an independent vaccination programme by 2022, which will allow paid vaccination and people will be able to choose the vaccine on demand.
On August 25, Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani said that the paid vaccination plan will be implemented in parallel with the current national vaccination programme. He explained that such programme will help alleviate some financial pressure for state budget for epidemic prevention in the coming year./.