Indonesia’s investments in marine, fishery sector reach 419 million USD
Indonesia's investments in the marine and fishery sector in 2021 reached 6.02 trillion Rp (419 million USD), its Marine Affairs and Fisheries Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono has said.
Investments in marine and fisheries in 2021, based on the data of BKPM (Investment Coordinating Board) and OJK (Financial Service Authority) as of September 2021, stood at 4.39 trillion Rp.
As of December 2021, the amount was estimated at 6.02 trillion Rp, Trenggono said on January 26.
The investors came from Singapore, Switzerland, India, Japan, and China, among others, for investment chiefly in East Java, West Java, Central Java, Jakarta, and Lampung.
Meanwhile, fishery output in 2021 was 24.480 million tonnes, the highest in seven years. In 2015, it was 22.311 million tonnes.
The minister said fish consumption in the country stood at 55.37 kg per capita per year.
Trenggono added that non-tax state revenue from the sector hit1.7 trillion Rp in 2021, including 708 billion Rp from fishery resources and 56.4 billion Rp from public services.
The minister also reported that Indonesia’s marine conservation area in 2021 covered 28.4 million hectares.
The ministry had detained 167 illegal fishing ships during the year./.