World Singapore, RoK agree to boost defence cooperation Senior defence officers of Singapore and the Republic of Korea (RoK) agreed to strengthen cooperation in cyber security, counter-terrorism and other defense-related areas during their talks in the Southeast Asian nation on January 26.

World Job scams surge in Singapore amid pandemic The number of reported job scams during the COVID-19 pandemic has skyrocketed in Singapore, warned the police.

World Thailand strives to contain oil spillover at sea Thailand on January 26 mobilised its navy and other agencies to contain an oil spill after an estimated 160,000 litres leaked from an undersea pipeline about 20 km (12.4 miles) off its industrialised eastern seaboard.

World COVID-19: Thailand extends state of emergency The Thai Government has extended the state of emergency until March 31 following the resurgence of COVID-19 outbreak.