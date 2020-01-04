World Thailand moves to tackle drought The Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry of Thailand is planning to build 421 more water storage facilities in the fight against a looming water shortage.

World Cambodia’s rice export to China up 46 percent in 2019 Cambodia exported over 248,100 tonnes of rice to China last year, up 46 percent year-on-year, said the Cambodian General Directorate of Agriculture on January 3.

World At least four dead in Cambodia’s building collapse Rescuers have pulled out 19 victims, including four dead people, from the rubble of a building collapse in the southwestern province of Kep, Cambodian, as of January 3 night.

World World’s largest flower spotted in Indonesia The biggest specimen ever of one of the world’s largest flowers have been spotted by Indonesian conservationists, local media reported.