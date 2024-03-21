Indonesia’s president-elect urges unity after resounding victory
Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto pledged on March 21 to be a president for all Indonesians after official results showed him sweeping last month's election.
Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto pledges on March 21 to be a president for all Indonesians. (Photo: Reuters)
The former special forces commander and current defence minister won the February 14 contest with nearly 60% of votes, a resounding victory over rivals Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo, who received about 25% and 16%, respectively.
In the speech at his south Jakarta residence, Prabowo, 72, thanked voters and volunteers, and expressed his delight over the smooth election.
He invited all Indonesians to look ahead in unity as challenges are still huge, and committed to eradicating poverty and injustice.
He also thanked outgoing President Joko Widodo whose tacit backing helped Prabowo win at his third attempt.
Besides, he repeated a pledge to use as a guide Widodo’s economic policies, which have modernised infrastructure, cut red tape, and delivered growth and prosperity in the trillion-USD, G20 economy.
Prabowo will take over Widodo's government in October./.