ASEAN Bond market posts strong growth in ASEAN+3 economies The sustainable bond market of member economies of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea expanded 29.3% last year, outpacing the 21% growth of the global and euro-area sustainable bond markets, according to a new report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

World Hong Kong prioritises granting visas to Vietnamese skilled workers, tourists The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) of China received 132 applications for working visas from Vietnam, Laos, and Nepal as of February 29 after it opened its visa programme for skilled workers from these countries on October 25 last year, according to Chris Tang, secretary for security of the region.