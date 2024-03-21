Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto becomes winner of the 2024 president ial election. (Photo: channelnewsasia.com)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s General Elections Commission (KPU) on March 20 officially declared Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto the winner of the 2024 presidential election.

According to the official counts released by the KPU, the Prabowo-Gibran pair received 96,304,691 votes, beating the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar who got 40,971,726 votes, and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD who obtained 27,041,508 votes.

The inauguration of the newly elected president and vice president is scheduled for October 20 this year.



The losing candidate pairs are entitled to file challenges to the election results with the Constitutional Court within three days of the official announcement of the vote tally.



Indonesia held its 2024 general elections on February 14, choosing the president and vice president, as well as members of national and regional parliaments./.