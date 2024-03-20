Indonesia tightens security ahead of release of final general election
Indonesia has deployed more than 3,000 police officers in Jakarta, especially at the building of the the National Elections Commission (KPU) and the People's Representative Council (DPR), to enhance security in the context that the KPU plans to announce the official results of the 2024 general election.
Police officers deployed at the building of the the National Elections Commission (KPU). (Photo: VNA)
Military special vehicles have been deployed along the main road near the headquarters of the KPU and the DPR. The police are also planning traffic control measures based on the actual situation.
August Mellaz, a member of the KPU, said the agency has completed the counting of votes from 36 out of the total 38 provinces.
The official results of the election will be confirmed and possibly announced on March 20 evening, he added.
Indonesia held its general election on February 14 to elect the President, Vice President, and over 20,000 legislative representatives. Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto declared his victory in the first round of the presidential election. The elected president will take office in October.
According to Indonesia's election law, political parties running for the election must win a minimum vote of about 4% of the total valid votes nationwide to be able to send their representatives to the DPR, which now has 580 members./.