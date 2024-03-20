World Laos restores 10% headline rate of value-added tax The President of Laos on March 19 signed a decree restoring the value-added tax (VAT) rate to 10% to support the country’s budget revenue and contribute to its socio-economic development.

World Indonesia emphasises three important steps to manage AI better Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has emphasised three important steps that her country is following to better manage and apply Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make democracy better and deliver more benefits to the people.

World Malaysia leads global Halal food market Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has said that the global demand for halal products is steadily increasing, with projections estimating a market worth 5 trillion USD by 2030.