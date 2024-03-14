Indonesia to expedite construction of new capital
Indonesia will speed up site clearance for the development of the country’s new capital city Nusantara (IKN), a senior official has said.
A digital rendering showing the lay out of presidential palace compound at the new capital city are displayed at its construction site in Penajam Paser Utara, East Kalimantan, Indonesia (Photo: AP)
Speaking at a cabinet meeting on March 13, Indonesian President Joko Widodo affirmed the need to expedite the provision of land and premises to attract investors to the new capital.
The land situation in the new capital needs to be resolved immediately because it affects the investment process of domestic and foreign businesses, he said, adding that some businesses have responded to the slow progress on site clearance and project handover at IKN.
According to Public Works and Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, it is necessary for the government to realise land acquisition as soon as possible to quickly form an infrastructure development ecosystem from investment results.
He said that President Widodo has issued two directives related to the provision of land, which emphasised the need to establish a specialised unit to receive feedback and complaints from investors and determine the land status for them. The above-mentioned steps should to be done quickly and legally to support the implementation of the IKN project./.