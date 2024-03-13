Indonesia firm on election of future Jakarta governors: official
The Indonesian government is firm on its stance that future Jakarta governors should be elected by Jakarta residents instead of being appointed by the central government, Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian has said.
Screenshot of Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian presenting his remarks at the working meeting with the House of Representatives (DPR RI) Legislative Body in Jakarta on March 13, 2024. (Source: ANTARA/Melalusa Susthira K/nbl)Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian government is firm on its stance that future Jakarta governors should be elected by Jakarta residents instead of being appointed by the central government, Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian has said.
"The government's stance is clear, (the governor) should be elected as the current system stands, not appointed," Karnavian emphasised at the working meeting with the House of Representatives (DPR RI) Legislative Body on March 13, as quoted by the country’s national news agency Antara.
According to the agency, the minister made the remarks in connection with the public response to the Jakarta Special Region Bill. He also noted that the election method of the Jakarta governor will be one of the government's focus on the bill deliberation.
According to DPR RI Legislative Body chairperson Supratman Andi Agtas, the bill will comprise 12 sections and 72 articles regulating four aspects.
The proposed law will regulate Jakarta's special status as the nation's economic center, global city, and urban agglomeration; offer solutions to address issues in Jakarta and its surrounding areas and the development synergy in the Greater Jakarta area; and regulate the monitoring of law enforcement.
Agtas highlighted that the fourth aspect regarding the appointment and dismissal of the Jakarta governor by the president and the governor's special authority has become a public discourse./.