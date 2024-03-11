A house is damaged after heavy rains in Pesisir Selatan, West Sumatra, Indonesia on March 10. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesian authorities said that heavy rains caused floods and landslides in West Sumatra, Indonesia, leaving 19 people dead, 7 missing, and forcing the evacuation of more than 70,000.



Torrential rains in the provincial capital of Padang and eight other areas has damaged nearly 700 homes, scores of bridges and schools and 113ha of farmland.



Abdul Muhari, a spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said about 150 personnel from various disaster response agencies have been mobilised to search for missing people, however, rescue work has encountered many difficulties due to blocked roads after landslides. Evacuees gathered at the nearest mosques and were provided with necessities such as food, water, and medicine.



According to Abdul, most areas in Padang are still flooded with roads blocked by a landslide extending 50 metres in the area of Padang Pariaman.



With more rain expected in the next few days, the agency warned of further damage from floods and landslides.



As it is at the peak of the rainy season, water flow in rivers is often high, particularly on the islands of Java and Sumatra, according to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG)./.