Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi speaks at the event. (Photo: kemlu.go.id)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has emphasised three important steps that her country is following to better manage and apply Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make democracy better and deliver more benefits to the people.



Speaking at the ministerial conference of the 3rd Summit for Democracy in Seoul, the Republic of Korea on March 18, Retno emphasised that the path to global digital governance must be free, open, secure, unfragmented, and inclusive.



Transformative technologies, such as AI, must be navigated by and for the interests of many people. Indonesia has introduced regulations on AI ethics, both at the national level and within the ASEAN framework.



The second step is to close the global digital divide. Technologies like AI must be treated as global public goods, so that countries can access digital resources easily, fairly, and equitably. The voice of developing countries must become an essential part in the ensemble of global digital development. In this regard, Minister Retno conveyed that Indonesia actively participates in negotiations for the Global Digital Compact and other avenues in the United Nations and other international forums.



The third step is to ensure collective risk mitigation, she said, adding that AI can be a double-edged sword. While AI is a tool for democracy, on the other hand, it can also be used as a tool for manipulation and disinformation. Therefore, digital literacy and innovation against fake-manipulated news and misuses of AI as well as countering to cyber-attacks./.