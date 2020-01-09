World Lao hydropower plant connected to Cambodia’s grid The Dan Sahong Hydropower Plant in Laos was connected to Cambodia’s national grid on January 7 after the plant finished tests on four generators, the Khmer Times reported.

World Malaysia to host seminar on code of conduct in East Sea A seminar on the Code of Conduct (COC) as a tool for peace in the East Sea will be held in Kuala Lumpur on January 13.

World 1,500 artefacts repatriated to Indonesia from Netherlands Some 1,500 of Indonesia’s pre-dated artefacts have been returned to the island country for the first time from the Netherlands after an agreement between the two countries was reached four years ago.