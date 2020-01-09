Indonesia’s territorial sovereignty non-negotiable: FM Retno Marsudi
Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi delivers her annual policy speech in Jakarta on January 7. (Courtesy of Foreign Ministry)
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s territory and sovereignty cannot be bargained for by anyone at any given time, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on January 8.
Speaking at an annual press conference, the minister reiterated the country’s principles with regards to sovereignty and sovereign rights within Indonesian waters.
Any claims, whosoever makes them, should be conducted in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS), Retno said.
Indonesia will consistently reject claims that are not recognised under international law, she said.
Retno made the statement after Chinese Coast Guard vessels escorted tens of Chinese fishing boats into Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the North Natuna Sea.
Indonesia will always stand up to foreign countries that deliberately support separatism in Indonesia, as it is a clear violation of international law and the principles of the UN Charter, she said.
Besides, Indonesia will speed up negotiations with the neighbouring countries of Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Palau and Timor Leste on sea and land border demarcation, the minister added./.