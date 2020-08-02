Business PM urges resolve to prevent negative growth Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 2 again called for resolve to perform the dual tasks of containing COVID-19 and preventing negative economic growth, in the context of the pandemic returning in the country with complexity. ​

Travel Bamboo Airways to open new routes to Con Dao Bamboo Airways has said it plans to set up new air routes from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho to Con Dao from August 18.

Business Thai Vietjet inaugurates Bangkok - Khon Kaen flight Thai Vietjet, a subsidiary of Vietnamese budget airline Vietjet Air, has inaugurated its maiden flight VZ210 from Thailand’s capital airport of Suvarnabhumi to Khon Kaen, the commercial and political centre in northeastern Thailand.

Business Hung Yen Longan Festival 2020 opens The Hung Yen Longan Festival 2020 opened in the northern province of Hung Yen on July 31 to promote the local specialty fruit.