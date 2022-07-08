Business Vietnam improves transparency rank in real estate Vietnam jumped four places to rank 56th globally, according to the Global Real Estate Transparency Index by JLL and LaSalle Investment Management, amid improving building standards across Asia.

Business Binh Duong: over 80% firms optimistic about production – business in Q3 As many as 84% of the businesses in a recent survey conducted by the statistics department of the southern province of Binh Duong say that their production will be more stable and grow in the third quarter of 2022.

Business CAAV seeks 1 billion USD upgrade for Cam Ranh International Airport by 2030 The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) is planning to upgrade Cam Ranh International Airport in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa at a cost of 24.31 trillion VND (1.04 billion USD) during the 2021-2030 period.

Business SSC eyes prompt detection of suspicious transactions The State Securities Commission (SSC) has said it will intensify the monitoring of the stock market to promptly detect suspicious transactions in the remaining months of the year.