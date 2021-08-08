Society President sends sympathy to AO/dioxin victims President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a letter of sympathy to Agent Orange/dioxin victims and their families on the occasion of Day for AO/dioxin victims (August 10).

Nearly 300,000 COVID-19 hit workers in HCM City receive financial support Nearly 300,000 disadvantaged trade union members, public employees and workers hit by the COVID-19 pandemic received assistance worth over 465.8 billion VND (20.25 million USD), reported the Ho Chi Minh City Labour Confederation on August 7.