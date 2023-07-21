Environment Storm Talim weakens into tropical depression, downpours expected in northern region Talim, the first storm to hit Vietnam this year, made landfall along Vietnam's border with China and weakened into a tropical depression at about 4pm on July 18, according to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).

Environment Can Tho works with Japanese experts for wastewater treatment solution The authorities of Can Tho city had a working session with a research group sponsored by Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism on July 17 in a bid to jointly implement a wastewater treatment project for the Mekong Delta city.

Environment Conference seeks to reduce climate change impact on green growth, sustainable development In the context of the increasing impacts of climate change, green growth is described as a way to both pursue economic growth goals and prevent environmental degradation and biodiversity loss towards sustainable use of natural resources and increase of adaptability to climate change, Hoang Hong Hiep, acting director of the Institute of Social Sciences of the Central Region (ISSCR), has said.