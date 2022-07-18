Top 50 prestigious and effective public companies of 2022 (VIX50) (Photo: Vietnam Report)

Hanoi (VNA) – Information transparency should receive more attention to raise growth values for businesses, said Vietnam Report.



According to Vu Dang Vinh, Vietnam Report General Director, said many firms have yet to pay due attention to their websites – their most important communication channels.



He suggested companies put forth information policies that prescribe communication rules, thus making it easier for those who are interested in the companies to access information.



Enterprises should also build reports on their operations and orientations, focusing on creating long-term values, Vinh said, adding that apart from quarterly reports, they need to provide operation plans, information about business ethics and environmental issues, among others.



S&P Global Ratings has upgraded its long-term sovereign credit rating on Vietnam to BB from BB.



The move comes on the back of the country's strong economic recovery prospects following the progressive lifting of domestic and cross-border mobility restrictions, outstanding vaccination rates, and a flexible shift in COVID-19 containment policy.



The ratings outlook is stable./.