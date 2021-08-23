Politburo member Nguyen Xuan Thang , Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Theoretical Council and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (R) presents the insignia to outgoing UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Kamal Malhotra . (Photo: VNA)

He commended valuable contributions and practical support of UN agencies and staff, particularly the Resident Coordinator, to Vietnam’s socio-economic development, implementation of sustainable development goals, poverty alleviation, and climate change response. – Politburo member Nguyen Xuan Thang, Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Theoretical Council and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) on August 23 presented an insignia "For the cause of political theory training ” to the outgoing United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Vietnam, Kamal Malhotra.At the handover ceremony, Thang said the insignia is the HCMA’s most noble award to honour individuals and organisations for their significant contributions to the cause of training for leaders and managers of the Vietnamese Party and State.He commended valuable contributions and practical support of UN agencies and staff, particularly the Resident Coordinator, to Vietnam’s socio-economic development, implementation of sustainable development goals, poverty alleviation, and climate change response.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Malhotra and other representatives of UN agencies have actively assisted Vietnam in information and experience sharing and policy consultation on the pandemic as well as mobilised support in terms of COVID-19 vaccines and medical supplies for Vietnam.



The official expressed his hope that Malhotra will continue to work as a bridge of friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and the UN, and spread the country’s culture and image to international friends.



Expressing his honour to receive the insignia, Malhotra said his almost five-year tenure in Vietnam was the most honorable job that brought him the most profound memories.



He said Vietnam effectively coped with COVID-19 in 2020, stressing his belief that the nation will put the current outbreak under control.



Vietnam has an increasingly important role and voice at the UN thanks to its active and responsible participation in and contributions to common activities of the international community and the UN, he noted, pledging to maintain his support for the Southeast Asian nation./.

VNA