(interactive) FDI attraction tops 14 billion USD in six months
Vietnam reached more than 14 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first six months of 2022, announced the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).
VNA
InfographicIndustrial parks, economic zones make important contributions to GDP growth
Vietnam has about 335 industrial parks across the country together with 17 economic zones, which play an important role in investment attraction and State budget collection.
InfographicVietnam placed 56th in Chandler Good Government Index 2022
Vietnam has been placed third among low-middle-income nations and 56th globally out of 104 ranked countries in the Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI) 2022 freshly released by the Singaporean-based Chandler Institute of Governance.
InfographicComprehensive Partnership between Vietnam and the US
On the night of July 11, 1995 (July 12, 1995 in Vietnam time), US President William J. Clinton announced the normalisation of relations with Vietnam. Only hours later, Vietnamese Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet read out a statement on the normalisation.
InfographicFifth plenum of 13th Party Central Committee focuses on reviewing the project on Party building
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has asked participants at the ongoing fifth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee to focus on reviewing the project on building Party organisations and developing membership, thus making a new progress in strengthening the quality, strength and combativeness of the Party.
InfographicHo Chi Minh Campaign: A shining landmark in the nation’s history
The general offensive in the spring of 1975, with the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign as its pinnacle, ended successfully, leading to the ultimate victory of the resistance war against the US aggressors and the country's reunification.
InfographicAction program on economic restructuring for 2021-2025
The resolution sets the target of revamping the growth model and improving productivity, quality, competitiveness, self-reliance, adaptation and resilience of the national economy.