Politics Infographic Vietnam placed 56th in Chandler Good Government Index 2022 Vietnam has been placed third among low-middle-income nations and 56th globally out of 104 ranked countries in the Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI) 2022 freshly released by the Singaporean-based Chandler Institute of Governance.

Politics Infographic Comprehensive Partnership between Vietnam and the US On the night of July 11, 1995 (July 12, 1995 in Vietnam time), US President William J. Clinton announced the normalisation of relations with Vietnam. Only hours later, Vietnamese Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet read out a statement on the normalisation.

Politics Infographic Fifth plenum of 13th Party Central Committee focuses on reviewing the project on Party building Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has asked participants at the ongoing fifth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee to focus on reviewing the project on building Party organisations and developing membership, thus making a new progress in strengthening the quality, strength and combativeness of the Party.

Politics Infographic Ho Chi Minh Campaign: A shining landmark in the nation’s history The general offensive in the spring of 1975, with the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign as its pinnacle, ended successfully, leading to the ultimate victory of the resistance war against the US aggressors and the country's reunification.