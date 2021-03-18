Business Long Thanh airport - Magnet for real estate investment in HCM City’s east The prospect of busy urban areas being created around Long Thanh International Airport in southern Dong Nai province has attracted investment in the eastern reaches of neighbouring Ho Chi Minh City, most notably Aqua City ecological urban area, which has become appealing thanks to its connectivity, standardised planning, convenience, and ideal geographical location.

Business FDI firms enjoy 5.5 billion USD in trade surplus in two months Foreign direct investment (FDI) firms’ import-export value reached 68.52 billion USD in the first two months of 2021, a surge of 31.5 percent from the same period last year, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Adjusted planning of Mong Cai Border Gate Economic Zone approved The Mong Cai Border Gate Economic Zone in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh is set to become a key border gate economic zone of Vietnam under a recently amended overall planning scheme on its development until 2040.

Business Vietnam authorised to export insect-based food to EU Vietnam has become the fifth nation in the world authorised by the European Union (EU) to export insect-based food to the demanding market, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Agency of Foreign Trade.