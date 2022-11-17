Politics Vietnam calls for enhanced cooperation in APEC amid global challenges Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on November 17 stressed the need to enhance cooperation among member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), especially in the context of the global economy facing various risks and challenges.

Politics People-to-people exchanges key to Vietnam-Thailand relations People-to-people exchanges play a very important role in Vietnam-Thailand relations, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said while receiving President of the Thailand-Vietnam Friendship Association (TVFA) Sanan Angubolkul in Bangkok on November 17.

Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets Thai CEOs in Bangkok President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met representatives from leading Thai groups that are running large-scale projects in Vietnam as part of his trip to Thailand on November 17.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 17 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.