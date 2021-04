– Many international credit rating organisations want to join the Vietnamese market, heard a seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on April 16.Nguyen Hoang Duong, Deputy Director of the Finance Ministry’s Department of Banking and Financial Institutions, said at the seminar that credit rating plays an important role in the financial market in general and the bond market in particular.The activity provides information for investors to assess financial and debt payment capacity of targeted financial products as well as relevant risks, while helping ministries and agencies amend regulations on capital safety in the banking, stock and insurance sectors, he explained.In recent years, Vietnam’s corporate bond market has grown rapidly, requiring the establishment of credit rating organisations in order to promote the publicity and transparency of the market.The Finance Ministry will grant licences to a maximum of five credit rating firms under a planning scheme on credit rating service development by 2020 with a vision towards 2030, according to Duong.