Business Foreign investors expected to own 35 percent of stake in oil firms The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed the Government to allow petrol and oil businesses to transfer stakes to foreign investors, but not exceeding 35 percent.

Business Lao Cai to build border market and trade promotion centre The northern mountainous province of Lao Cai plans to build Kim Thanh border market and a trade centre to attract investment.

Business Gia Lai province to expand macadamia cultivation The Central Highlands province of Gia Lai will expand macadamia cultivation by growing the nut in coffee plantations and forests, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.