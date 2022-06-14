International Day of Yoga 2022 celebrated across Vietnam
Events run by the Indian Embassy in Vietnam to mark the 8th International Day of Yoga 2022 (June 21), themed ‘Yoga for Humanity’, are set to take place nationwide, heard at a press conference in Hanoi on June 13.
Hanoi (VNA) – Events run by the Indian Embassy in Vietnam to mark the 8th International Day of Yoga 2022 (June 21), themed 'Yoga for Humanity', are set to take place nationwide, heard at a press conference in Hanoi on June 13.
Introducing the massive celebration, Indian Ambassador Pranay Verma affirmed Vietnam has always been an important partner of India in promoting and celebrating the International Day of Yoga since it was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.
The widespread love for Yoga in Vietnam has brought about a strong cultural connection and people-to-people exchange between the two countries, he said.
According to the diplomat, the celebration was kicked off on May 29 with an event held at Tam Chuc pagoda in the northern province of Ha Nam. Yoga events have also scheduled to take place in many places throughout the nation, including Hanoi, Vinh Phuc, and Quang Ninh in the north; Thanh Hoa, Thua Thien-Hue, and Da Nang in the central region; Dak Nong and Dak Lak in the Central Highlands; Ho Chi Minh City in the South; and Can Tho, Tien Giang, Soc Trang in the Mekong Delta, among many other localities.
In the capital city, the International Day of Yoga will be marked on June 18 at Ly Thai To statue square in Hoan Kiem district.
Mass yoga performance on Doi Duong beach, Phan Thiet city as part of the celebration in Binh Thuan (Photo: VNA)Verma said in 2022, Vietnam was selected by the Government of India as one of the countries included in the Global Yoga Ring programme.
Under the programme, India's national television Doordarshan will broadcast live in India the International Yoga Day celebrations around the world. Serving the broadcast, the Indian Embassy has worked with Quang Ninh for the organisation of a grand event in Ha Long Bay.
At the press conference, the diplomat also read a letter sent to Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. In the letter, Modi highlighted his gratitude for the Vietnamese Government’s support toward the celebration over the years as well as his hope for such assistance in the coming time./.