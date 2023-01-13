ASEAN Thailand to impose tourist fee in June Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has announced plans to begin collecting a 300 THB fee from foreign tourists arriving in the country starting in June.

World Japan, US, Australia to assist Vietnam in decarbonisation Government-backed financial institutions from Japan, the US, and Australia have pledged to support Vietnam's efforts to cut carbon emissions, according to the chairman of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).

World Indonesia amends foreign tourist attraction strategy Indonesia plans to adjust its foreign tourist attraction strategy to respond to the rising risk of recession in developed economies this year, Indonesian Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno has said.

World Indonesia, Malaysia threaten to stop exporting palm oil to Europe Indonesia and Malaysia have said that they could stop exporting palm oil to the European Union in response to a new EU law aimed at protecting forests by strictly regulating the sale of palm oil products.