International seminar discusses socialism in Vietnam, China
At the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, which takes place in 2021 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – An international seminar on socialism in Vietnam and China as well as its contributions to the world took place in Hanoi on June 6.
The event was co-organised by the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS)’ Institute of Philosophy, Vietnamese philosophy association, and Confucius Institute at the Hanoi University.
In his opening remarks, VASS Vice President Dr. Dang Xuan Thanh, said given a rapidly changing world, Vietnam and China need to clearly demonstrate the true values of socialism and the role and contributions of socialist countries on the global map, and to make a stronger voice in solving global issues.
Associate Prof. Dr. Nguyen Tai Dong, Director of the Institute of Philosophy, held that both countries have realised that there is no unique model and no best model, but the model most suitable for the development of each country.
Vietnam's current socialism model, incorporating a socialist-oriented market economy, a rule-of-law socialist state, and a socialist democracy, is an effective and optimal development one for the nation in this era, he affirmed.
At the seminar, Vietnamese and Chinese scholars discussed socialism in their respective countries and its global contributions in terms of economy, ideology-politics, culture, and international integration.
They also mulled over theoretical and real-life matters already solved and emerging in each country’s socialism building process./.