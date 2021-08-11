Internet speed index in Vietnam to be updated regularly
The Department of Telecom at the Ministry of Information and Communications will publish the weekly index of Vietnam’s internet quality on its portal starting this month, announced the Vietnam Internet Network Information Center (VNNIC) on August 11.
The release of the Quality of Experience is to protect the interest of Internet users and raise the competitive edge of service providers.
The VNNIC will collect the data from its Internet Speed system and publicise the information at the address http://vnta.gov.vn/doanhnghiep/Trang/thongtinchitiet.aspx?tintucId=24167.
The released data will help users evaluate the Internet's quality by themselves. They are also advised to install i-Speed, the first Made-in-Vietnam internet speed measuring app, to check speed and quality, as well as send feedback to service providers./.
