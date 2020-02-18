Int’l bidding to be invited for power supply by submarine cables in Binh Dinh
International bidding will be invited for a project on power supply by submarine cables in Nhon Chau island commune, Quy Nhon city, the south central province of Binh Dinh, said Director of the Binh Dinh power company Huynh Ngoc Viet on February 18.
A corner of Nhon Chau island commune, Binh Dinh (Photo: VNA)
Binh Dinh (VNA) – International bidding will be invited for a project on power supply by submarine cables in Nhon Chau island commune, Quy Nhon city, the south central province of Binh Dinh, said Director of the Binh Dinh power company Huynh Ngoc Viet on February 18.
The bidding and launch of the project is scheduled for the first quarter this year.
It is funded by the European Union at a total cost of over 42.7 billion VND (1.85 million USD).
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has recently approved a drawing and estimate for a 22kv line feeder work at 110kV Song Cau power station and a 22kV power line on land in Song Cau township, neighboring Phu Yen province.
The line will start in Xuan Hai commune, Song Cau township that is nearer to Nhon Chau island nearer than Quy Nhon city./.
The bidding and launch of the project is scheduled for the first quarter this year.
It is funded by the European Union at a total cost of over 42.7 billion VND (1.85 million USD).
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has recently approved a drawing and estimate for a 22kv line feeder work at 110kV Song Cau power station and a 22kV power line on land in Song Cau township, neighboring Phu Yen province.
The line will start in Xuan Hai commune, Song Cau township that is nearer to Nhon Chau island nearer than Quy Nhon city./.