Int'l conference spotlights President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology
President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology has served as a “lighthouse” for peace lovers around the world, including those in Latin America, to take firm steps on the path to national independence, foreign politicians and scholars said at a recent conference held in Mexico.
Mexico City (VNA) - President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology has served as a “lighthouse” for peace lovers around the world, including those in Latin America, to take firm steps on the path to national independence, foreign politicians and scholars said at a recent conference held in Mexico.
The event was held on the occasion of the visit to the Latin American country by Nguyen Trong Nghia, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Popularisation and Education.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Senator Geovanna Bañuelos said Latin American peoples learnt a lot from the late leader's ideology and leadership which set direction for Vietnam’s revolution to success, adding his appeal “Nothing is more precious than independence, freedom” has become a manifesto of peace lovers all over the world.
General Secretary of the Mexican Labour Party Alberto Anaya Gutiérrez highlighted the eternal vitality of the ideology, elaborating that the thoughts remain valuable till today despite radical changes domestically and internationally.
Meanwhile, Nghia laid a stress on President Ho Chi Minh’s special affection for the Latin American peoples, adding the leader had reiterated the close friendship between the Vietnamese and Latin American peoples in the fight for national independence, prosperity and happiness.
Many Latin Americans have shown their respect for President Ho Chi Minh who inspired them in their struggle for national liberation, Nghia said.
International scholars put a wide range of issues on the table, most of which were President Ho Chi Minh’s life and career, and his tremendous contributions to Vietnam’s revolution as well as international communist and workers’ movements./.