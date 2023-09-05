Politics President of Japanese House of Councillors starts official visit to Vietnam President of the House of Councillors of Japan Otsuji Hidehisa and a high-ranking delegation of Japan arrived in Hanoi on September 4 night, beginning an official visit to Vietnam until September 7.

Politics PM meets with IMF Managing Director in Indonesia Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 4.

Politics Vietnam, Indonesia eye comprehensive strategic partnership Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta on September 4 on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings.