Business Organic farming key to healthy value chains Organic production can help Vietnam deal with the skyrocketing prices of food, fuels and fertilisers caused by the recent turbulence in different parts of the world, according to Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolai Prytz.

Business PM inaugurates important items of Southern Petrochemical Complex project Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 26 attended the inauguration ceremony of the port-specialised tank cluster and a central utility plant of the Southern Petrochemical Complex project in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province.

Business Vietnam, UK yet to tap potential of trade deal There remains potential for Vietnam and the UK to tap the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) and expand bilateral trade ties, said Ngo Chung Khanh, Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Multilateral Trade Policy Department.