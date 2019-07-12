The International Women’s Cycling Tournament, the An Giang Television Cup, will be held on July 13-18. (Photo thethaohcm.vn)

The International Women’s Cycling Tournament, the An Giang Television Cup, will be held from July 13-18.The event will feature 70 strong cyclists from Australia, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia and the Philippines as well as nine domestic teams.With a total length of more than 550km, cyclists will compete in six stages, starting from Ho Chi Minh City and finishing in An Giang province.The overall winner will earn 50 million VND (2,170 USD).The event is organised by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Vietnam Cycling and Sport Motors Federation.Vice President of the Vietnam Cycling and Sport Motors Federation Ngo Quang Vinh said the race aims to help improve the skills of domestic cyclists in preparation for national and international cycling tournaments in 2019.-VNA