Business Vietnam, France seeks to push up trade cooperation A Vietnam-France trade promotion workshop was held on October 17 in Paris, with the participation of many companies from the two countries specialising in agriculture and food import and export.

Business Binh Dinh province striving to lure Australian investors The south-central province of Binh Dinh introduced its promising projects and investment opportunities to investors from Australia at a hybrid conference on October 18.

Business Vietnam seeks stronger partnership with Italy’s Campania region The image of the nation and people of Vietnam as well as the cooperation opportunities in the country has been introduced to businesses in Italy’s southern region of Campania.

Business Hanoi scores positive economic indicators in January-September The capital city of Hanoi attracted 1.02 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first nine months of 2022, up 18% year-on-year.