Jakarta (VNA) - Total direct investment in Indonesia rose 11.8 percent year-on-year (y/y) to 185.3 trillion rupiad (14.3 billion USD) in the first quarter of 2018, according to the Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM).



Of the total, 76.4 trillion rupiad (5.9 billion USD) was domestic investment, up 11 percent year on year, while foreign investment hit 108.9 trillion rupiad (8.4 billion USD), up 11.3 percent, said BKPM Vice President Azhar Lubis.



The investment was mainly poured into West Java, Jakarta, Central Java, Banten and Riau.



The biggest foreign investor in Indonesia was Singapore, with 2.6 billion USD, followed by Japan (1.4 billion USD), the Republic of Korea (900 million USD), China (700 million USD), and Hong Kong (500 million USD).



Indonesia planned to increase investment in and foster development in areas outside Java, but more than 60 percent of total investment (8.6 billion USD) was still realized in Java.-VNA